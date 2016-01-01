See All Hematologists in Huntersville, NC
Lauri Mares, AGNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lauri Mares, AGNP

Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lauri Mares, AGNP

Lauri Mares, AGNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Lauri Mares works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauri Mares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2908
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lauri Mares?

    Photo: Lauri Mares, AGNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lauri Mares, AGNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lauri Mares to family and friends

    Lauri Mares' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lauri Mares

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lauri Mares, AGNP.

    About Lauri Mares, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669869970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauri Mares, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauri Mares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauri Mares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauri Mares works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Lauri Mares’s profile.

    Lauri Mares has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauri Mares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauri Mares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauri Mares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.