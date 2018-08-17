Dr. Edwards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurie Edwards, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Edwards, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kailua, HI.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Laurie Edwards Phd Pllc407 Uluniu St Ste 105, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 772-0423
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Edwards for 5 years for anxiety, depression and fibromyalgia. She is extremely attentive and compassionate. She helped me learn coping strategies for the stresses in my life, and to recognize and change my negative thinking patterns. She also helped me to learn to better assert myself and take care of myself. I will be forever grateful for all the help she gave me.
About Dr. Laurie Edwards, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396942611
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
