See All Clinical Psychologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Resnick works at Austin Emotional Health in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lawrence Resnick
    501 Congress Ave Ste 150, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 829-8949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Resnick?

    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr.Resnick has been a massive help with getting over some of my own hangups and moving forward with my life after a bad breakup and custody battle. He is very insightful while still allowing you the space to figure things out from your perspective. Would highly recommend for people going through a rough divorce or healing from past trauma.
    Nate C — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Resnick to family and friends

    Dr. Resnick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Resnick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063556561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • 1986
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resnick works at Austin Emotional Health in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Resnick’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.