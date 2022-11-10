Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Resnick works at
Dr. Lawrence Resnick501 Congress Ave Ste 150, Austin, TX 78701
Beacon Health Strategies
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr.Resnick has been a massive help with getting over some of my own hangups and moving forward with my life after a bad breakup and custody battle. He is very insightful while still allowing you the space to figure things out from your perspective. Would highly recommend for people going through a rough divorce or healing from past trauma.
About Dr. Lawrence Resnick, PSY.D
Clinical Psychology
English
- 1063556561
1986
