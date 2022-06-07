Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Clinical Therapists142 W York St Ste 710, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 574-6078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I’ve worked with Dr Ross for close to five months. He is a good listener and was patient while I unpacked what was bothering me. He offers sound advice that has helped me become more confident and better at communicating, ultimately helping me to improve my relationships with family colleagues and friends.
About Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811905250
Education & Certifications
- Menninger Foundation/Topeka State Hospital
- Suny At Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.