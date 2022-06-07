See All Clinical Psychologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (28)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA. 

Dr. Ross works at Affiliated Clinical Therapists in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Clinical Therapists
    142 W York St Ste 710, Norfolk, VA 23510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 574-6078

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Ross, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811905250
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Menninger Foundation/Topeka State Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Suny At Stonybrook
