Leah McDermott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah McDermott, PA-C
Overview of Leah McDermott, PA-C
Leah McDermott, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Leah McDermott works at
Leah McDermott's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah McDermott?
About Leah McDermott, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1336711811
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah McDermott accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah McDermott works at
Leah McDermott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.