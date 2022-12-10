Leah Melton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Melton
Leah Melton is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK.
Locations
- 1 1010 24th Ave NW Ste 110, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 801-4050
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I went to see Leah for the first time today, She was very personable and professional in our meeting. She asked about my medical history ,and verified it by previous test results. She gave me various options in dealing with my type 2 diabetes. Her very caring demeanor is something all patients need to have in their doctors. I feel very fortunate in being treated by her, and expect to see my condition drastically improve in the future. Great job on her part.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Leah Melton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
