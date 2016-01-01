See All Family Doctors in Valley City, ND
Family Medicine
Leah Swenson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley City, ND. 

Leah Swenson works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic
    132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Obesity
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leah Swenson, APRN

    Family Medicine
    English
    1891942405
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leah Swenson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leah Swenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leah Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leah Swenson works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. View the full address on Leah Swenson’s profile.

    Leah Swenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Swenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Swenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Swenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

