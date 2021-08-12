Dr. Lee Majakey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majakey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Majakey, OD
Overview of Dr. Lee Majakey, OD
Dr. Lee Majakey, OD is an Optometrist in Lexington, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majakey's Office Locations
- 1 1500 Fitzgerald Ct Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 245-3635
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majakey?
Thorough, knowledgeable, personable, and very good at what he does. Thank you for taking the time to get my prescription right!
About Dr. Lee Majakey, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1619924164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majakey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majakey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majakey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majakey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.