Lee Phillips, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lee Phillips, NP

Lee Phillips, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Lee Phillips works at Beach Counseling Center in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lee Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Counseling Center
    1064 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 233-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Optima Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lee Phillips, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831308964
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Phillips, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Phillips works at Beach Counseling Center in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Lee Phillips’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Lee Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

