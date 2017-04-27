Lee Phillips, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Phillips, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lee Phillips, NP
Lee Phillips, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA.
Lee Phillips works at
Lee Phillips' Office Locations
Beach Counseling Center1064 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 233-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Optima Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lee was very informed about the different medications. She took up a lot of time with me and my son. She understands kids and the challenges they face in school. I highly recommend Lee for medication.
About Lee Phillips, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831308964
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lee Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.