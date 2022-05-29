See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Riverside, CA
Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (19)
Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA. 

Lee Shaw Jr works at Lee Shaw Jr, LLC in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Shaw Jr, LLC
    5225 Canyon Crest Dr Ste 253, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 500-9658

May 29, 2022
Is personable, genuinely interested in what I had to say & offers invaluable support in all areas of personal & family therapy. He is wonderful with my children both 11 & 5 and really takes the time to connect & listen to their problems
Kimberly Hiniker — May 29, 2022
About Lee Shaw Jr, LMFT

  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • English, Spanish
  • 1972841047
Frequently Asked Questions

Lee Shaw Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lee Shaw Jr works at Lee Shaw Jr, LLC in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Lee Shaw Jr’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Lee Shaw Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Shaw Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Shaw Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Shaw Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

