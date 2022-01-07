See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Leila Khalili, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Leila Khalili, FNP

Leila Khalili, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Leila Khalili works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leila Khalili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-4308
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leila Khalili, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376198481
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

