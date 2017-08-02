See All Chiropractors in Providence, RI
Dr. Leonard Marino, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Leonard Marino, DC is a Chiropractor in Providence, RI. 

Dr. Marino works at Zola Chiropractic Center Inc. in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Zola Chiropractic Center Inc.
    1196 ELMWOOD AVE, Providence, RI 02907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 461-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leonard Marino, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811027592
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marino works at Zola Chiropractic Center Inc. in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Marino’s profile.

Dr. Marino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

