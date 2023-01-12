Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Ties For Adoption
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
-
1
Lesley Stahl PsyD Inc475 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 880-5951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?
Dr. Stahl was very helpful in helping me manage my OCD by using effective tools to use in the therapy sessions and outside of therapy. I was pleased with her professional approach and flexibility in working with my needs.
About Dr. Lesley Stahl, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1699966937
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ties For Adoption
- 2005
- 1998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.