Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie Kern, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Kern, PHD is a Psychologist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
-
1
Pamela S. Highlen Ph.d. Inc.450 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 350, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 436-6080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mutual Medical
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kern?
About Dr. Leslie Kern, PHD
- Psychology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871559484
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.