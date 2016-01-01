Leslie Pace, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Pace, APN
Overview of Leslie Pace, APN
Leslie Pace, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV.
Leslie Pace works at
Leslie Pace's Office Locations
-
1
Peavine Family Practice2005 Sierra Highlands Dr Ste 101, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 624-6492
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Pace?
About Leslie Pace, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1609004126
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Pace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Pace accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Pace works at
Leslie Pace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.