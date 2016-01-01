See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Leslie Pace, APN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leslie Pace, APN

Leslie Pace, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Leslie Pace works at Peavine Family Practice in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Pace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peavine Family Practice
    2005 Sierra Highlands Dr Ste 101, Reno, NV 89523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 624-6492
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leslie Pace, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609004126
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Pace, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Pace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Pace works at Peavine Family Practice in Reno, NV. View the full address on Leslie Pace’s profile.

    Leslie Pace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Pace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

