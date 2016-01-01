Dr. Margolin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD is a Psychologist in Garden Grove, CA.
Dr. Margolin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Directions (714) 903-1100
-
2
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 264-2500
-
3
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 272-1400
-
4
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-2642
-
5
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Trans Valley Industrial Health5345 Irwindale Ave, Irwindale, CA 91706 Directions (626) 960-5361
-
7
Ontario Office754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 460-4155
-
8
Healthpointe Medical Group Inc.16702 Valley View Ave, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (562) 921-0341
-
9
Healthpointe5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
-
10
Perris Clinic2226 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Perris, CA 92571 Directions (951) 657-1400
-
11
Children and Familes Health Connection6820 La Tijera Blvd Ste 217, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 218-4300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolin?
About Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801136866
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolin works at
Dr. Margolin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.