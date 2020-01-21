Dr. Lewis Moskowitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Moskowitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Moskowitz, PHD is a Counselor in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6000A Sawgrass Village Cir Ste 7, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was dealing (or not) with major burnout and depression from work. I had my doubts at first, but after a few visits and some excellent hypno-therapy sessions, I've been able to have a more positive attitude and able to finally go back to work without the fear and anxiety. Thank you Dr. Moskowitz
About Dr. Lewis Moskowitz, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1538172911
Education & Certifications
- S.U.C. New Paltz
