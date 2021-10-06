See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Windcrest, TX
Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD

Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD is an Optometrist in Windcrest, TX. 

Dr. Sianghio works at Eye To Eye Vision in Windcrest, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sianghio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye To Eye Vision
    5235 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740322841
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sianghio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sianghio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sianghio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sianghio works at Eye To Eye Vision in Windcrest, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sianghio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sianghio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sianghio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sianghio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sianghio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

