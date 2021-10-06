Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sianghio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD
Overview of Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD
Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD is an Optometrist in Windcrest, TX.
Dr. Sianghio works at
Dr. Sianghio's Office Locations
Eye To Eye Vision5235 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Directions (210) 657-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very fast and excellent service! Dr. Sianghio is such a bright person!
About Dr. Leyden Sianghio, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sianghio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sianghio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sianghio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sianghio speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sianghio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sianghio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sianghio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sianghio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.