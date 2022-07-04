See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Li-Chun Liu, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Li-Chun Liu, NP

Li-Chun Liu, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Li-Chun Liu works at Hospice of Columbus in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Li-Chun Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospice of Columbus
    240 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 645-6757
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Jul 04, 2022
    Visited for GYN issue - she was extremely kind and knowledgeable.
    Jmp — Jul 04, 2022
    About Li-Chun Liu, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194753137
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Li-Chun Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Li-Chun Liu works at Hospice of Columbus in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Li-Chun Liu’s profile.

    Li-Chun Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Li-Chun Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Li-Chun Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Li-Chun Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

