Li-Chun Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Li-Chun Liu, NP
Overview of Li-Chun Liu, NP
Li-Chun Liu, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Li-Chun Liu works at
Li-Chun Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Hospice of Columbus240 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 645-6757
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Li-Chun Liu?
Visited for GYN issue - she was extremely kind and knowledgeable.
About Li-Chun Liu, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194753137
Frequently Asked Questions
Li-Chun Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Li-Chun Liu works at
Li-Chun Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Li-Chun Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Li-Chun Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Li-Chun Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.