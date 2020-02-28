Dr. Li Huang, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Huang, DC
Dr. Li Huang, DC is an Acupuncturist in Columbia, SC.
Integrated Health Center PC128 Leisure Ln, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 750-0040
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Li Huang simply put is the only person who I've trusted to care for my entire family. I would recommend his services without hesitation. 5 Star rating.
- Acupuncture
- English, Mandarin
Dr. Huang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.