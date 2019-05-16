See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Libby Campbell, LMHC

Counseling
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Libby Campbell, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7345 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 409, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 354-0430
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 16, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Libby Campbell, on and off, over many years. Whenever a big life challenge comes my way, I really want her opinion and guidance. She has helped me successfully overcome childhood poverty and abuse, depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Since I have no family other than my husband, even though I feel much better as a direct result of her counseling, I still like to talk to her when I face challenges in life. She is truly one of the best professionals I have ever encountered. She is compassionate, friendly, wise, and very good at her job. Her office feels like you are at home, and you can definitely tell that she really cares about the outcome for each of her patients. If more professionals (and people in general) were like Libby Campbell, the world would be a better place. If you need a therapist who REALLY cares about her clients, and is exceptional at her craft, this is the woman to call.
    Photo: Libby Campbell, LMHC
    About Libby Campbell, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558419184
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

