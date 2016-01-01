Linda Abbo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Abbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Abbo, NP
Linda Abbo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University, Master Of Science In Nursing.
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 4 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Chamberlain University, Master Of Science In Nursing
- Oakland University Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Linda Abbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Abbo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Abbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Abbo speaks Arabic.
