Linda Hricz-Borges, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Linda Hricz-Borges, PA
Linda Hricz-Borges, PA is a Physician Assistant in Derby, CT.
Linda Hricz-Borges works at
Linda Hricz-Borges' Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group130 Division St Fl 2, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 678-1050
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group863 N Main Street Ext Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 678-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have followed Linda from her previous place of employment to midstate. She is the only person who has treated me as a human being and not just a number. When I first met Linda she took the time to actually read my chart and addressed my concerns. Unlike other doctors and PAs. She addressed my concerns and condition in a way that made me feel that for the first time somebody was actually listening to me and she actually cared about my well-being. Having a heart condition can be scary but after having my issues addressed by Linda, I am now informed and no longer scared. Thank you for hearing me and helping me.
About Linda Hricz-Borges, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Hricz-Borges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Hricz-Borges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Hricz-Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Linda Hricz-Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Hricz-Borges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Hricz-Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Hricz-Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.