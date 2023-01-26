See All Physicians Assistants in Derby, CT
Linda Hricz-Borges, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Linda Hricz-Borges, PA

Linda Hricz-Borges, PA is a Physician Assistant in Derby, CT. 

Linda Hricz-Borges works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Derby, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Linda Hricz-Borges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    130 Division St Fl 2, Derby, CT 06418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 678-1050
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    863 N Main Street Ext Ste 101, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 678-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I have followed Linda from her previous place of employment to midstate. She is the only person who has treated me as a human being and not just a number. When I first met Linda she took the time to actually read my chart and addressed my concerns. Unlike other doctors and PAs. She addressed my concerns and condition in a way that made me feel that for the first time somebody was actually listening to me and she actually cared about my well-being. Having a heart condition can be scary but after having my issues addressed by Linda, I am now informed and no longer scared. Thank you for hearing me and helping me.
    Jason Littlefield — Jan 26, 2023
    About Linda Hricz-Borges, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528016755
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Hricz-Borges, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Hricz-Borges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Hricz-Borges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Linda Hricz-Borges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Hricz-Borges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Hricz-Borges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Hricz-Borges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

