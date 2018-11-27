Linda Narcisi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Narcisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Linda Narcisi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Linda Narcisi, NP
Linda Narcisi, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Sewell, NJ.
Linda Narcisi works at
Linda Narcisi's Office Locations
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 557-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time going to see Linda narcisi and the staff there they are absolutely very wonderful and cordial Linda narcisi is very understanding especially when I was dealing with some very sensitive topics she sat and talked with me and made me feel totally comfortable and not embarrassed by some of the reasons why I had to go there her assistant was also very nice very thero the office is very clean the staff is very nice the time is absolutely wonderful .Dawn Schnack
About Linda Narcisi, NP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1285762484
Education & Certifications
- Widener University
Linda Narcisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Narcisi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Narcisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Narcisi speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Linda Narcisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Narcisi.
