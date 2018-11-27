See All Nurse Practitioners in Sewell, NJ
Linda Narcisi, NP

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Linda Narcisi, NP

Linda Narcisi, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Sewell, NJ. 

Linda Narcisi works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Linda Narcisi's Office Locations

    Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 557-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Birth Control
Chlamydia Infections
Genital Warts
Birth Control
Chlamydia Infections
Genital Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Linda Narcisi, NP

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285762484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Widener University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Narcisi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Linda Narcisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Linda Narcisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Narcisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Narcisi works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Linda Narcisi’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Linda Narcisi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Narcisi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Narcisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Narcisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

