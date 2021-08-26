See All Counselors in Ogden, UT
Linda Protzman, LPC

Counseling
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Linda Protzman, LPC is a Counselor in Ogden, UT. 

Linda Protzman works at Linda Protzman Counseling Services in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Protzman Counseling Services
    1165 Washington Blvd Ste 4, Ogden, UT 84404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 941-5783
    Monday
    7:30am - 9:30am
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 9:30am
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pornography Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Linda Protzman, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174540991
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Linda Protzman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Linda Protzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Linda Protzman works at Linda Protzman Counseling Services in Ogden, UT.

10 patients have reviewed Linda Protzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Protzman, there are benefits to both methods.

