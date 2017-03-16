Lindsay Hoffman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsay Hoffman, PA
Overview
Lindsay Hoffman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson.
Lindsay Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
CareNow - College and Horizon585 College Dr Ste C, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (725) 777-3200Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
-
2
TrimCare5375 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsay Hoffman?
Came in for a slight cough and was given the antibiotics to avoid getting a bad flu that was going around. Fast and professional!
About Lindsay Hoffman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477792570
Education & Certifications
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsay Hoffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsay Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsay Hoffman works at
8 patients have reviewed Lindsay Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.