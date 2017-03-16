See All Physicians Assistants in Henderson, NV
Lindsay Hoffman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Lindsay Hoffman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson.

Lindsay Hoffman works at CareNow - Hurst in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    CareNow - College and Horizon
    585 College Dr Ste C, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 777-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    TrimCare
    5375 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Weight Loss
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Weight Loss

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Lindsay Hoffman, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477792570
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Henderson
Undergraduate School
  • University of Colorado
