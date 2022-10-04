See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cheektowaga, NY
Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD

Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD is an Optometrist in Cheektowaga, NY. 

Dr. Wittman works at Legarreta Eye Center in Cheektowaga, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY and Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wittman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legarreta Eye Center
    2720 Union Rd Ste 7, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 633-2203
  2. 2
    Legarreta Eye Center
    1301 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Legarreta Eye Center
    667 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 433-0091
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD
    About Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710291422
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Wittman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

