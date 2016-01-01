Dr. Lindsay Salem, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Salem, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Salem, PHD is a Counselor in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Salem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
private practice3201 Pioneers Blvd Ste 310, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medica
- Midlands Choice
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salem?
About Dr. Lindsay Salem, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1235166265
Education & Certifications
- Nebraska Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.