Lindsey Barr, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsey Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lindsey Barr, MA
Overview
Lindsey Barr, MA is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Lindsey Barr works at
Locations
-
1
Lindsey C. Barr222 W Coleman Blvd Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 452-5539
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lindsey Barr?
I am blessed to have found Lindsey and feel that she is kind and caring beyond the understanding of almost anyone I’ve met. Her genuine desire to be helpful is only matched by her experience and formal education combined with a lifelong passion to save lives. It is a pleasure to tell you from personal experience that our world is simply a better place with Lindsey Barr in it and I am so grateful she chooses to be a part of our family! Thank you Lindsey for going above and beyond your calling to continue to shed light in our beautiful world.
About Lindsey Barr, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1427282193
Frequently Asked Questions
Lindsey Barr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lindsey Barr works at
3 patients have reviewed Lindsey Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.