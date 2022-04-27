See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Lindsey Dazzo, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lindsey Dazzo, FNP-BC

Lindsey Dazzo, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Lindsey Dazzo works at Family Care Specialists in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lindsey Dazzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Specialists Prof LLC
    201 Lamkin St Apt 101, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 543-6633

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Apr 27, 2022
Ms. Dazzo NP saw my 6 year old daughter for stomach issues. Usually my daughter will not talk to anyone, but Ms.Dazzo was so caring and just has a way about her that makes you feel comfortable and safe, she was able to get my 6 year old to open up and explain how she was feeling. A few days after the appointment Ms. Dazzo was kind enough to inquire after my daughter's well-being.
Krysten lee Allen — Apr 27, 2022
Photo: Lindsey Dazzo, FNP-BC
About Lindsey Dazzo, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477199487
Frequently Asked Questions

Lindsey Dazzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lindsey Dazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lindsey Dazzo works at Family Care Specialists in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Lindsey Dazzo’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Lindsey Dazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Dazzo.

