Lindsey Lynch, PA-C
Lindsey Lynch, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University / College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 646-5777
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I had my yearly wellness check up with Lindsay Lynch as always Lindsay was courteous listen to all of my concerns ask me how I was doing I was feeling. She is always thorough.
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295965945
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
Lindsey Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Lynch accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Lindsey Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.