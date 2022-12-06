Lindsey Moretta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lindsey Moretta, RN
Lindsey Moretta, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Internal Medicine Associates of Memphis P.A.6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 627, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-3321
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Very professional. Does a good job and is very comprehensive.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447806203
Lindsey Moretta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lindsey Moretta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lindsey Moretta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsey Moretta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsey Moretta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsey Moretta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.