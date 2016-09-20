Lisa Abern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Abern, APN
Overview of Lisa Abern, APN
Lisa Abern, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Gables, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Abern's Office Locations
- 1 2150 Coral Way Ste 5D, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 285-1212
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is great! Because of her help, i feel like myself again.
About Lisa Abern, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861762718
