Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Dr. Benson works at Winifred Lloyds Lenderph.d. in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winifred Lloyds Lenderph.d.
    1215 De la Vina St Ste F, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 570-0414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2021
    I went to see Lisa for over 7 years. To say this experience was transformative would be an understatement. I could never have imagined how many unprocessed negative emotions I was storing in my system. Without these sessions it would have probably taken me decades longer to realize how rigid and extreme my perceptions were of right and wrong and how so many of my opinions lacked perspective and objectivity. She introduced me to what real wisdom and clarity looks like. Throughout this time of working with Lisa, I became a leader at the company I was working at and was ultimately promoted to be an executive. She was integral in helping me navigate hard conversations while maintaining emotional health and control in tough situations. It was her partnership that allowed me to develop these abilities and I will be forever grateful.
    Brandon Poling — Nov 20, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689880544
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Oakland
    Undergraduate School
    • University California, Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Benson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benson works at Winifred Lloyds Lenderph.d. in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Benson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

