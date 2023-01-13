See All Family Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Lisa Blackwelder, NP

Family Medicine
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Blackwelder, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Lisa Blackwelder works at All In Family Medicine in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All In Family Medicine
    7610 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 550-1172

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Lisa and her staff were super attentive and unbelievably responsive when we contracted Covid on vacation She treated us like we were lifelong patients The meds she prescribed made me feel human again by the next morning Thanks Lisa and staff
    J M Foust — Jan 13, 2023
    About Lisa Blackwelder, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396990164
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Blackwelder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Blackwelder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Blackwelder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Blackwelder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Blackwelder works at All In Family Medicine in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Lisa Blackwelder’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Lisa Blackwelder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Blackwelder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Blackwelder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Blackwelder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

