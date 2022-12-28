Lisa Brauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Brauer, MFT
Lisa Brauer, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Lisa Brauer works at
Tamika Lewis13400 Riverside Dr Ste 318, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 981-8497
She is kind, gentle, loving, compassionate and empathetic. Her wisdom and knowledge is right on target. This is a therapist who has no agenda. She is resourceful and gentle. There isn't enough space in this review to express my deepest gratitude what she has done for our family.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1447315874
