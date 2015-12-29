Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD
Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD is an Optometrist in Stratford, CT.
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Stratford Eyecare Associates3333 Main St, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 290-0754
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going for years. Very thorough and professional. Has gone out of her way to provide outstanding service during emergency situations.
About Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548303928
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
