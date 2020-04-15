See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Lisa Clough, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (15)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Clough, FNP

Lisa Clough, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Lisa Clough works at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Clough's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Colorado Clinic
    3676 Parker Blvd Ste 260, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 553-2201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Exceptional doctor who is interested in the whole patient. I have always felt Lisa's knowledge base and expertise exceeds many doctors I have been to, so don't let the NP issue fool you. I have been her patient for almost 10 years.
    Ed — Apr 15, 2020
    About Lisa Clough, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841459690
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Clough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Clough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Clough works at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Lisa Clough’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Lisa Clough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Clough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Clough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Clough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

