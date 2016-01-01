See All Psychologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Lisa Cowden, PHD

Psychology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lisa Cowden, PHD is a Psychologist in Burien, WA. 

Dr. Cowden works at George Ankuta PHD in Burien, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Lisa Cowden, PHD

  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912918988
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

