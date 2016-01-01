Lisa Devries, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Devries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Devries, AGNP
Overview of Lisa Devries, AGNP
Lisa Devries, AGNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Lisa Devries' Office Locations
Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine1918 Randolph Rd Ste 350, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1172
About Lisa Devries, AGNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053883223
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Lisa Devries works at
