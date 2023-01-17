Dr. Elliott accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Elliott, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Elliott, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Denton, TX.
Dr. Elliott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychology Clinic - Denton3201 Teasley Ln Ste 202, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 484-4311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
I had severe depression and was having suicidal thoughts all the time. She gave me many coping mechanisms that I still use to this day. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Lisa Elliott, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1093890139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.