Lisa Giovannini, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lisa Giovannini, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sterling Heights, MI. 

Lisa Giovannini works at Associates In Psychiatry in Sterling Heights, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Psychiatry
    43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 997-9619
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:45am

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 19, 2018
Lisa is a caring, compassionate and very good physicians assistant. I’ve seen her for my mental health care and she’s wonderful. She takes the time to listen, and is very considerate and kind. She makes you feel at ease. You won’t regret going to Lisa! She doesn’t rush you and makes you feel very comfortable.
Molly in Sterling Heights , MI — Jul 19, 2018
Photo: Lisa Giovannini, PA
About Lisa Giovannini, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366534422
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Giovannini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Giovannini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Giovannini works at Associates In Psychiatry in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Lisa Giovannini’s profile.

Lisa Giovannini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Giovannini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Giovannini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Giovannini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

