Lisa Horn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Horn, NCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Horn, NCC is a Counselor in Clermont, FL.
Lisa Horn works at
Locations
Counseling for Your Success LLC244 E Highland Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 552-4242
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is by the most compassionate , understanding kind natured counselor I have ever been to. I know that as long as she is in business I will continue to see her. She is professional and kind hearted at the same time. I would recommend her to anyone who has been to other counselors that speak to you in mono-tones and want you to provide the answers, she the most awesome counselor I have ever met any where. Thank you so much for everything you have helped me accomplish.
About Lisa Horn, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457363954
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Horn works at
7 patients have reviewed Lisa Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Horn.
