Lisa Kahana-Naipo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Lisa Kahana-Naipo

Lisa Kahana-Naipo is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Lisa Kahana-Naipo works at Memorial Metabolic And Weight Loss Surgery in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Lisa Kahana-Naipo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence T Chien
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E786, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 682-8150
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2021
    I've never met a more caring medical professional. She spends whatever time is needed with her patients and goes out of her way to take care of you. Highly recommend!
    — Dec 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Kahana-Naipo
    About Lisa Kahana-Naipo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003349556
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Kahana-Naipo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Kahana-Naipo works at Memorial Metabolic And Weight Loss Surgery in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Lisa Kahana-Naipo’s profile.

    Lisa Kahana-Naipo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kahana-Naipo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kahana-Naipo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kahana-Naipo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

