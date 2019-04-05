Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Kamphuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP
Overview
Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from America Academy of Restorative Medicine Symposiums 2007-2009, 2012,2013.
Lisa Kamphuis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whole Woman Health4507 Forest Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311 Directions (515) 243-6309
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Kamphuis?
Knowledgeable and took her time asking and answering questions.
About Lisa Kamphuis, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1861489486
Education & Certifications
- America Academy of Restorative Medicine Symposiums 2007-2009, 2012,2013
- University Of Iowa, Bsn
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Kamphuis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Kamphuis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Kamphuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Kamphuis works at
Lisa Kamphuis speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Lisa Kamphuis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kamphuis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kamphuis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kamphuis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.