See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Lisa Kush Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Kush

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Lisa Kush

Lisa Kush is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Kush's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lisa Kush?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lisa Kush
How would you rate your experience with Lisa Kush?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Kush to family and friends

Lisa Kush's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lisa Kush

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Kush.

About Lisa Kush

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1376893289
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Kush is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Kush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Kush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Kush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Lisa Kush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Kush.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Kush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Kush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.