Lisa Looper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Looper, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Looper, ARNP
Lisa Looper, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from St. Louis University.
Lisa Looper works at
Lisa Looper's Office Locations
HCA Florida West Primary Care - 12th Ave4910 N 12th Ave Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 494-4600
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unlike most medical professionals she answers your questions and has the time to explain if you no not understand. Clearly very caring and does not simply view you as an ATM machine to make withdrawals from as most so-called medical professionals do. I highly recommend Lisa Looper to anyone looking for a true professional as opposed to the average drug dealers with a license most of us come in contact with.
About Lisa Looper, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265947386
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Looper accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Looper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Looper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Looper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Looper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Looper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.