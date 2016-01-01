Lisa Lozano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Lozano, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Lozano, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX.
Lisa Lozano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Legacy Community Health-santa Clara5616 Lawndale St Ste A108, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (832) 548-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Lozano?
About Lisa Lozano, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1043569403
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Lozano works at
Lisa Lozano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.