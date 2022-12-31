Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mongiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD
Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Mongiello's Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Mid-Valley1582 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Directions (570) 489-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mongiello, has been my eye doctor for around 10 years now. She is very respectful of my needs. Especially since I am disabled and in a Power wheelchair. She will spend the time with you, answer any questions you have, and is very precise. She never disappoints us.
About Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mongiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mongiello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mongiello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mongiello.
