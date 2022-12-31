See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Scranton, PA
Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD

Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Dr. Mongiello works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Peckville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mongiello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3145
  2. 2
    Northeastern Eye Institute - Mid-Valley
    1582 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 489-4430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Post-Operative Care
Contact Lens Exams
Post-Operative Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548273600
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mongiello, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mongiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mongiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mongiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mongiello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mongiello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mongiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mongiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

