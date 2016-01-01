Lisa Nguyen, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Nguyen, ARNP
Overview
Lisa Nguyen, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Portland, Portland, Or and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Lisa Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare South Hill Clinic16515 Meridian E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 792-6650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Networks of America
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Nguyen?
About Lisa Nguyen, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1881241461
Education & Certifications
- University Of Portland, Portland, Or
- Maryville University of St. Louis - St. Louis, MO.
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Nguyen works at
Lisa Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
Lisa Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.