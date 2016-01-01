Overview

Lisa Nguyen, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Portland, Portland, Or and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Lisa Nguyen works at MultiCare South Hill Clinic in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.